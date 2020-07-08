Celtic identify Championship goalkeeper as potential Forster replacement

Celtic are interested in signing Fulham goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli, according to reports from the Daily Mail.

The Glasgow club are likely to be in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer, with a second move for Southampton loanee Fraser Forster said to be looking uncertain.

Celtic are reportedly set to turn their attention for Fulham goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli, whose future at Craven Cottage looks uncertain beyond this season.

Do these 11 celebrities support Fulham or not?

1 of 11 Actor Hugh Grant is a Fulham fan. True False

Bettinelli began the season as Fulham’s first-choice ‘keeper, making 14 appearances as the Cottagers looked to find their feet in the Championship following their relegation from the Premier League.

But Bettinelli lost his place in the team to Marek Rodak following a 3-0 home defeat to Hull City in November, and the 28-year-old hasn’t featured under Scott Parker since.

With only a year remaining on his contract at Craven Cottage, Bettinelli is now reportedly attracting interest from Celtic, and he could be available for around as little as £1m this summer.

Bettinelli is understood to be open to a new challenge ahead of next season, and with Fulham looking to win promotion from the Championship, he could be set for a move to Celtic.

The Verdict

Bettinelli emerged as one of England’s best goalkeepers last season, so it’s hard to see where it’s all gone wrong for him.

He started the season off as a regular, but he hasn’t featured in over eight months and is out of favour at Craven Cottage under Parker.

With only a year left on his contract, it would be wise to sell him this summer rather than let go him for free next summer.