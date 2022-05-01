Celtic icon emerges as surprise candidate for League One role

Fleetwood Town have not had a successful season in League One this year having won just eight games.

Town were lucky to avoid relegation only on goal difference as they were level on points with Gillingham who went down.

Looking ahead to next year, The Cod Army will be looking to have a much more successful season and strengthen their team but first of all they have to look at who will be in charge to take them into the new season.

Following the sacking of Simon Grayson earlier in the season, Stephen Crainey stepped up from the back room staff and has done an okay job as the side have seen the season out.

However, Crainey doesn’t have a long term contract with Fleetwood and according to a report from journalist Alan Nixon, Scott Brown is on the list for the club’s next manager.

The 36-year-old, who is a Celtic legend, has recently retired and left Aberdeen after a coaching role with the club.

However, Brown is now looking for a job as an outright boss himself.

Having made over 400 appearances and captained Celtic as well as having over 50 Scotland caps too, Brown clearly has great leadership qualities and the coaching role he undertook at Aberdeen will have prepared him well for stepping up to a managerial job.

The Verdict:

This is an unexpected name to see on the list for Fleetwood’s manager and certainly an interesting one.

It feels like a decision that could go either way. On the one hand, Brown is a young manager who has just come out of playing the game himself and he may be able to bring some refreshing ideas and points of view to the club and start himself a strong managerial career here.

Furthermore, the Fleetwood owner Andy Pilley gave Joey Barton his managerial start so we could see something similar here.

However, at the same time a lack of experience in management may be harmful for a Fleetwood team who have just avoided relegation and therefore will be looking for more success this year as Brown has no experience in building a team of his own.

It looks to be an option that Fleetwood will seriously consider but it may depend on what other names are brought up in the conversations too.