Championship pair Hull City and Queens Park Rangers are both interested in a move for Celtic left-back Greg Taylor.

This is according to Hull Live, who have also reported that the defender has attracted interest from a couple of other teams in Europe.

The Tigers have already strengthened their squad during this window, with Matt Crooks making the move back to the UK and Joe Gelhardt set to secure a loan switch to the MKM Stadium.

QPR, meanwhile, secured an agreement to take Ronnie Edwards to Loftus Road for the remainder of the season, and may be hoping to do more business before the January transfer window passes.

The duo's target Taylor started his professional career at Kilmarnock and was able to establish himself as a success there, before his switch to the Bhoys in 2019.

He has made a respectable number of appearances for Brendan Rodgers' side during his time in Glasgow and has been an important player this season, starting regularly.

Greg Taylor's career appearances Club Appearances Kilmarnock 131 Celtic 199 (As of January 13th, 2025)

The left-back may have been an unused substitute against Ross County, but he remains a key part of the Scottish Premiership side's team.

However, his future at Parkhead is currently uncertain, with his contract north of the border expiring at the end of the 2024/25 campaign. Contract talks have been ongoing, but a successful conclusion hasn't been reached.

Hull City and QPR in the mix to sign Greg Taylor

With the player based at a Scottish team, English sides and teams from across Europe are able to enter negotiations with the player.

Hull and QPR are both thought to be interested in a move for the left-back, along with Turkish Super Lig outfit Trabzonspor and Croatian team Dinamo Zagreb, according to Hull Live.

Taylor is thought to be open to staying with his current team, but hasn't ruled out an exit from his current side.

Related Hull City plotting transfer swoop for Kilmarnock player Hull City are interested in signing Kilmarnock striker Bobby Wales.

Hull City and QPR could both benefit from Greg Taylor

QPR fans on social media were arguing that the left-back area is one they probably needed to strengthen.

Kenneth Paal may be a good option to have on the left-hand side, but more depth in this department could be ideal and Taylor could even be a decent starting option, with the experience he has.

Hull are another team that could benefit from having another left-back at their disposal.

Ryan Giles didn't perform well in the FA Cup on Sunday and they probably need someone who's more defensively solid.

Taylor could be a shrewd addition, either during this window or during the summer.