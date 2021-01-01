Celtic hoping to finalise January agreement with 25-y/o EFL midfielder

Celtic have started talks with Ben Pearson, as they look to sign the Preston midfielder on a pre-contract agreement this month.

Celtic are interested in signing Preston North End central midfielder Ben Pearson on a pre-contract.@SkySportsNews understands that initial contact has been made for the 25-year-old, whose current contract expires in the summer. — Anthony Joseph (@AnthonyRJoseph) January 1, 2021

The 25-year-old has been a key performer for North End over the past five years, but his contract at Deepdale expires in the summer, so he is free to talk to clubs outside England as of today.

And, reporter Anthony Joseph has confirmed that the Glasgow giants have already had discussions with the representatives of Pearson as they look to reach an agreement.

Whilst the Hoops are well-stocked for midfield options right now, that may not be the case next season. There are doubts about Olivier Ntcham and Ryan Christie’s future, as both enter the final 18 months of their deals. Plus, captain Scott Brown is now 35.

The Scottish champions have also been linked with another Preston player, centre-back Ben Davies. He is also out of contract and could sign a pre-contract with Celtic this month.

The verdict

You have to say that Preston have put themselves in a very difficult position with Pearson, and an exit now seems inevitable.

From Celtic’s perspective, the combative midfielder would be a shrewd addition. He would add bite to the midfield and on a free transfer it really is a no-brainer, particularly because they could lose a few midfielders in the summer.

The chance to join a club the size of Celtic must appeal to Pearson, so this is a deal that could be sorted pretty quickly.

