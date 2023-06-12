Celtic have held talks with Italian manager Francesco Farioli over their vacant managerial position amid links to Championship club Sunderland, according to the Daily Record.

The Scottish Premiership champions are looking for a new manager this summer after Ange Postecoglou left Parkhead to take over at Tottenham Hotspur.

Now their managerial search has taken them to Farioli, who, since the season finished, has been linked with replacing Tony Mowbray at the Stadium of Light.

Who is Francesco Farioli?

Farioli began his coaching career as a goalkeeping coach at Margine Coperta before moving to Fortis Juventus as an assistant manager for four years.

In 2015, Farioli then moved to Qatar to work at the Aspire Academy, but he only stayed there for two years before moving back to Italy.

The 34-year-old then returned to his homeland of Italy to work at Benevento before joining Sassuolo as a goalkeeping coach.

His roles at both clubs saw him work under now-Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi.

2020 saw Farioli get an assistant manager job at Turkish side Alanyaspor, before a year later he got his first managerial role at Karagumruk.

Then, at the end of 2021, Farioli returned to Alanyaspor as manager, taking charge of 47 games and winning 21 of them. However, as a surprise, the Italian decided to leave the club on his own accord in February this year.

Are Sunderland interested in Francesco Farioli?

It was first revealed by Fabrizio Romano in April, that Sunderland ‘appreciate’ the 34-year-old Italian coach.

Romano even claimed that Farioli was at the top of their list when it comes to a new manager.

This came at a time when Sunderland were going strong towards the end of the Championship season.

The Black Cats reached the play-offs, and while they unfortunately missed out on the final and promotion to the Premier League, it came as a surprise to many that Sunderland were considering letting Mowbray go.

Since Romano broke that piece of news, there have been no further developments in regards to Sunderland's keen interest in appointing Farioli as their new manager.

The Italian has also been linked with the manager’s role at Watford, but that has now been filled by Valerien Ismael.

But it now seems as though the 34-year-old is on the list of targets for Celtic as they try to find a replacement for Postecoglou, who has just won the domestic treble for the club.