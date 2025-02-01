Former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown has tipped Josh Brownhill for a move to Celtic amid uncertainty over his Burnley future.

The midfielder’s deal with the Clarets is set to expire in the summer, meaning he could depart Turf Moor for nothing at the end of the campaign.

He is also currently available to discuss terms with non-English sides on a pre-contract basis now that he is in the final six months of his contract.

Brownhill is a key figure in Scott Parker’s side, and his departure could be a real blow to the club.

Josh Brownhill - Burnley league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2019-20 10 (9) 0 2020-21 33 (32) 0 (1) 2021-22 35 (32) 2 (3) 2022-23 41 7 (8) 2023-24 33 (23) 4 (2) 2024-25 28 (27) 9 (4) As of February 1st

Josh Brownhill tipped for Celtic move

Brown has praised Brownhill as an under-the-radar player, claiming that he’s been one of the best parts of the Burnley squad.

However, he feels his time at Turf Moor might be coming to a natural end, and that a move to Celtic might make a lot of sense for both parties at this stage.

“Josh Brownhill is a very decent all-round player and has been for years,” he told Football Insider.

“Over a period of time, he’s given consistently impressive performances which go under the radar.

“He’s one of those players where you talk about others in the team who might stand out more, but you forget him because he’s been consistently solid.

“He’s now doing that for Burnley, and they haven’t half done well this season.

“They’ve not made a decision yet about whether they’re going to lose him or not, so they could still hand him a new contract before the end of the season.

“He’s been one of their better players – but sometimes things come to the natural end of their time.

“Josh Brownhill has been a very good player at that level, and in the Premier League.

“So for a team like Celtic, he would bring a lot of experience and quality to their side which is always a valuable asset.

“But I don’t expect they’ll be the only ones interested because if he’s going on a free, I think he would improve a lot of sides.

“They’re well placed at Celtic to do this.”

Josh Brownhill’s importance to Burnley

Brownhill has been with Burnley since making the switch from Bristol City in 2020.

He has become club captain, and is even their top scorer in the Championship so far this season.

Given the team’s pursuit of automatic promotion to the Premier League, a January departure is likely off the table.

He will be hoping to earn a second top flight promotion with the Lancashire outfit, having also achieved the feat in 2023 under Vincent Kompany.

Josh Bronwhill departure looking increasingly likely

Brownhill is yet to sign a new deal with Burnley, and the longer it passes without an agreement the likelier it is that he’ll leave.

The midfielder is an important part of Parker’s team, but is now 29 and is at a crossroads in his career.

This next deal is likely his last chance at a big contract, and fancying his chances on the open market might be the best way to maximise what he can earn.

However, promotion to the Premier League could be enough to convince him to stay with the club, which puts even further emphasis on that task for Parker and the squad.