Celtic handed boost following Ipswich transfer update

Ipswich Town are no longer close to signing Dundee United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist and are now looking elsewhere for a new goalkeeper, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Ipswich were understood to be battling Celtic for Siegrist as Paul Cook is said to want a new first choice keeper and has told Tomas Holy to find another club.

Ben Amos was another name linked with a move to Portman Road but he is now set to join Wigan.

Last week, Football Insider suggested that Ipswich were set to win the race for the 29-year-old with negotiations underway following their £350,000 bid – having beaten off interest from Celtic.

However, Nixon has indicated that they’re no longer close to signing Siegrist and are now looking elsewhere.

The Swiss shot-stopper was hugely impressive for United last season and scooped their Player of the Season award for his efforts.

But with Siegrist’s current deal set to expire next summer, the Scottish club risk losing him for nothing next year if they don’t look to cash in soon.

The Verdict

Ipswich have seemed the frontrunners to land Siegrist for some time now but this update from Nixon indicates he may not be set to move to Portman Road.

That leaves the door open for Celtic, who have had great success raiding other SPFL teams for their key players over the years.

Signing a quality new keeper should be a top priority for the Tractor Boys, with Holy seemingly out of favour under Cook.

Amos seemed a fantastic option but now seems to have joined the Latics and it seems Ipswich are now looking elsewhere with the Siegrist deal not close.