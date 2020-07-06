Celtic handed transfer boost ahead of potential EFL signing

As per a report from Football Insider, Celtic have been told that striker Joe Gelhardt could be available from Wigan Athletic for a cut-price fee less than £5 million in a transfer boost to the Hoops.

Wigan have seen their future put into doubt as a club with them placed into administration and they are now facing a 12-point deduction in the Championship, though it could come into play next season if they are relegated into League One this year.

Indeed, that could mean that some of their best players are sold on the cheap as they look to raise funds and Gelhardt is certainly one player that is capable of generating some cash.

In a boost to Celtic – and other interested parties for that matter, then – it looks as though the talented forward could be going for a cut-price deal which, given his potential, could attract a whole host of clubs.

The Verdict

Gelhardt is a talented young footballer and it seems fair to assume that sooner rather than later he will be leaving Wigan and moving to a new club.

They would have liked to have got as much money for him as possible but that now seems under threat and it plays into the buying clubs’ hands with Celtic potentially one of them.