Celtic handed boost in transfer pursuit of Fulham-linked player

Benfica loanee Jota does not want to leave Celtic despite links to Championship title winners Fulham, according to journalist Ekrem Konur.

The 23-year-old joined on a season-long loan move from the Portuguese club back in August and has been excellent for Ange Postecoglou – scoring 12 times and adding 12 assists in 37 appearances.

Celtic do have a €7.5 million (£6.3m) option to buy as part of the loan deal, which is expected to be triggered.

Konur reported late last month that the winger has been placed on Fulham’s short list of transfer targets ahead of their return to the Premier League but his latest update has handed the Scottish a boost in their pursuit of him.

It is understood that Jota “absolutely” does not want to leave the Glasgow club, which suggests sorting out personal terms should be no issue.

The Portugal U21 international first joined the Benfica youth setup in 2007 and is under contract at the club until 2024.

Jota has helped Celtic move six points ahead of Rangers with two games left to play – meaning they could clinch the title this weekend.

The Verdict

With an option to buy in the deal and Jota seemingly desperate to stay at Celtic, it seems Fulham’s hopes of landing the attacker are more than slim at this point.

Konur’s latest update is clearly a boost for the Scottish club, who look on course to lock down the 23-year-old after a brilliant debut season at Celtic Park.

As for Fulham, they’ll need to shift their focus elsewhere as they look to tool up for another season in the Premier League.

They’ve been relegated at the first time of asking following their last two promotions and will need to be smart this summer to avoid the same this time around.

