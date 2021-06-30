Celtic given seal of approval to make Sheffield United transfer approach by pundit

Ange Postecoglou has only just arrived at Celtic as their new manager, but the wheels are already in motion for some potential new signings.

Sheffield United wing-back George Baldock was linked with a move to Celtic Park back in 2019 when he had just been promoted to the Premier League with Sheffield United, and those rumours have re-emerged in recent day according to the Daily Record.

There is a vacancy at right-back following the end of Jonjoe Kenny’s loan from Everton, and Baldock looks to be the man that has been targeted by the transfer team once again.

Baldock had an incredibly impressive first Premier League season with the Blades, providing the club’s attacking impetus down the right hand side as they finished ninth in the Premier League.

Last season may not have really gone to plan for Baldock or United, but he still retains that ability and that is why a club like Celtic – who will be pushing to get into the group stages of the UEFA Champions League – hold an interest.

A man who knows about playing at right-back at the highest level is Alan Hutton, and the ex-Rangers and Tottenham man believes that Baldock would be a fantastic signing for the Scottish Premiership runners-up.

“Technically, he’s very good. Great engine, gets up and down and great delivery,” Hutton told Football Insider.

“He’s kind of got it all. I have played against him, I know him well and he is a very tough customer.

“I think someone like that coming in would be absolutely ideal. It’s a position where they need to strengthen.

“To bring in the likes of Baldock, he’s got that hard work mentality, I think that’s what Postecoglou likes within his team listening to his interviews.

“He is one I think the Celtic fans would like there. I think the manager would like him. It could be a top signing if they can get it done.”

The Verdict

Sheffield United will probably be looking for a decent fee if they were to sell Baldock – but with just one year remaining on his deal they may have to look to sell up.

Especially when a club like Celtic come calling it could be a head-turner for Baldock as they’re always a shoe-in to be playing in one of Europe’s top competitions, and at the age of 28 it could be the last chance for him to earn that kind of move.

And let’s not forget that Sheffield United have another very capable right-back on their books in Jayden Bogle as well – he played 16 Premier League games and scored twice for the Blades so he could even be a bigger threat going forward than Baldock, so that may mean that United are open to doing a deal for Baldock if the price is right.