Celtic figure knocks back attractive EFL opportunity

Celtic first team coach Gavin Strachan has turned down the chance to be the new Hartlepool manager after he was approached by the League Two side.

Hartlepool. Gavin Strachan has turned down the move to become manager … staying with Celtic. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) November 29, 2021

The 42-year-old, who is son of former Hoops boss Gordon, has been part of the backroom team at Parkhead since the summer of 2020, when he linked up with Neil Lennon who was in charge.

He has maintained that role following the arrival of Ange Postecoglou, but it has been revealed that Strachan had the chance to become the main man at Hartlepool, who are on the lookout for Dave Challinor’s successor after he departed for Stockport despite bringing the team back into the Football League.

However, reporter Alan Nixon confirmed today that the Celtic coach has rejected the offer.

That will be a big blow for the fourth-tier side, who have dropped down the table alarmingly in recent weeks, with a weekend defeat to Port Vale the fifth consecutive league game they have lost.

The verdict

Obviously going from a club like Celtic to Hartlepool would’ve been a big drop in terms of the facilities, quality of players and so on. But, you can be sure that the chance to be the main man would’ve appealed to Strachan.

So, this is a big decision for him, and it shows that he is clearly enjoying his time in Glasgow.

For Hartlepool, they have been left in a difficult position following Challinor’s exit and results show that they need to sort this situation out quickly.

