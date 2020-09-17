Celtic favourites to beat Championship side to EFL signing

AFC Bournemouth are keen to sign Ben Davies this transfer window from Preston North End but Celtic are thought to be in the driving seat at the moment, according to The Sun.

The Cherries have seen a number of top players leave the club this summer after their relegation from the Premier League in 2019/20.

Indeed, the likes of Callum Wilson and Nathan Ake have left and it is in terms of replacing the latter where we see the Davies link come from.

The Preston defender is in the last year of his contract at Deepdale and could be available, hence the Cherries’ reported interest, but it is Celtic who are apparently leading the way.

According to the report, the defender prefers the notion of signing a pre-contract with the Hoops in January ahead of a cut-price move there and that could scupper the Cherries’ hopes of getting him in.

Did these 12 ex-Celtic players actually ever score for the club?

1 of 12 Did Jo Inge Berget ever score for Celtic? Yes No

The Verdict

Davies is seemingly a wanted man this summer window and it remains to be seen where he is going to end up.

He is yet to sign a new deal with Preston and that could mean he moves on for a cut-price fee, something Celtic are evidently looking to profit from.

With him apparently preferring such a move, too, things could come up trumps for the Hoops.