Celtic facing fresh competition for EFL duo with club ready to sanction deal

Bournemouth are reportedly set to swoop for Celtic targets Ben Davies and Ben Pearson, with both players out of contract with Preston North End in the summer.

The duo were offered club-record contracts worth £17,000-per-week this month but both have turned those down and it is understood that Preston are now willing to cash in on them before the end of the January window.

Celtic have been linked with the Championship pair and are thought to have held talks over both pre-contracts and January transfers.

It appears they could be set to miss out, however, as Football Insider has reported that Bournemouth are now preparing to swoop for Davies and Pearson – having been encouraged by the prospect of landing them in cut-price deals.

Davies has remained a key player in Alex Neil’s side but Pearson has been outcast after revealing that he would be on the move in the summer.

The duo have been integral for Preston since the start of the 2017/18 campaign, with Pearson breaking into the side before that, but it seems that the North West club need to prepare for life without them.

The Verdict

This could be a smart move from Bournemouth and a shrewd bit of business if they can land both in cut-price deals.

Davies and Pearson have thrived in the Championship over the past few years and are deserving of a chance in the top flight, something they may well get with the Cherries.

That said, with a rebuild seemingly needed at Celtic this update may force the Scottish club to take action as the Preston pair could be a good spine for them moving forward.

On one hand, it is good news for them that Preston are willing to do business but Bournemouth may be an exciting prospect for both players.