Celtic face battle to land Sheffield United man as further transfer details emerge

Olympiacos and Burnley have joined Celtic in the race to sign Sheffield United’s George Baldock.

The full-back has been key to the Blades success since joining the club and even though they endured a tough year last time out, Baldock still has a good reputation in the game.

That’s evident with Celtic’s long-standing interest in him this summer but the Daily Mail have now claimed that Olympiacos and Burnley are also monitoring the 28-year-old, who has three years left on his contract at Bramall Lane.

Therefore, the Yorkshire outfit are determined to hold out for a big fee for the player, with the report stating that they have already turned down a loan offer from Celtic for Baldock.

Whilst losing the former MK Dons man would be a blow, with Slavisa Jokanovic starting Baldock for the opening day defeat to Birmingham City, the Blades do have Jayden Bogle on their books.

The youngster has impressed when he has been given a chance in the first-team since signing last year.

The verdict

This could be something that runs until the end of the window because the interest in Baldock isn’t going away but it’s not something that will overly concern Sheffield United.

Firstly, they are protected by his contract situation and few would doubt his commitment to the club, with the fact he played on Saturday showing the speculation isn’t distracting him, whilst Jokanovic is clearly a fan.

So, it’s going to be down to the interested clubs to put up some serious offers for the player, which so far hasn’t happened.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.