Celtic eyeing transfer swoop for seven-goal midfielder currently with EFL club

Celtic are reportedly eyeing a transfer swoop for West Ham winger Grady Diangana according to The Sun (print edition).

Diangana has caught the eye with some impressive performances for West Brom this season, in a loan spell with Slaven Bilic’s side this term.

The winger has scored seven goals and been on hand to provide six assists in his 28 appearances in all competitions this term for the Baggies, as they look to win a timely promotion back into the Premier League.

West Brom are currently sat second in the Championship, and will be hoping they can hold their nerve in the race for promotion this season with three matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

A move to the Scottish giants could be a tempting proposition for Diangana as well, with Neil Lennon’s side winning yet another league title this season, after the season was concluded early due to off-the-field events.

West Brom are also believed to be keen on signing Diangana permanently, with the player reportedly being valued at a fee in the region of £15million.

Diangana and his West Brom team-mates are back in action on Tuesday evening, when they take on promotion rivals Fulham, in what is certain to be a closely-fought battle at The Hawthorns.

The Verdict:

This could be a smart bit of business by Neil Lennon’s side.

Diangana has really impressed me on loan with West Brom this season, and I think he’d be more than capable of playing on a regular basis for Celtic in the future.

But with West Brom also interested in landing his signature, it’s certainly going to be interesting to see which club is leading the race to sign him.

I could see the Baggies winning the race though, especially if they’re to be promoted into the Premier League this season under the management of Slaven Bilic.