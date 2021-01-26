Celtic eyeing transfer move for Sheffield Wednesday player

Celtic are said to be interested in signing Sheffield Wednesday’s Liam Shaw, with the Athletic reporting that the Hoops are eyeing a move for the young prospect.

After enduring a testing start to their league campaign under Neil Lennon, the Scottish outfit are said to be reassessing the way in which they conduct transfers, as they seek to switch their focus to UK based talent as opposed to pursuing European exports.

Shaw has had something of a coming of age this term after being handed his first team debut last season by previous manager Garry Monk, with the teenager having this season netted his first senior goal.

The Star revealed last month that the midfield wonderkid is interested in extending his contract with Wednesday, with his current deal set to expire this summer.

A versatile player that can also slot into the defence, Shaw has been afforded 12 appearances across all competitions this term for the struggling Owls.

The Verdict

Celtic’s apparent interest in one of their brightest youngsters will come as a concern to what is a cash strapped Wednesday at present.

Shaw has excelled since making his first team debut and his development has shown no signs of diminishing as time has gone on.

The fact that the player appears keen to extend his current deal with the club shows he is keen to repay the faith that has been shown in him this term.

Getting a deal done for the midfielder should be viewed as a priority by the club’s hierarchy in order to avoid losing him for nothing in the summer.