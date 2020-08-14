Celtic eyeing swoop for Leeds United man ahead of potential Parkhead exit

Celtic are reportedly eyeing a move for Leeds United defender Barry Douglas with the Scottish club looking to offload Boli Bolingoli.

Douglas has fallen out of favour at Elland Road over the past year with Stuart Dallas, Gjanni Alioski, and even 20-year-old Leif Davis seemingly above him in the pecking order.

It looks set to be a busy summer for the Whites as they prepare for life in the Premier League, with five signings (one loan and four permanent deals) already completed.

Amongst all these arrivals and confirmed deals, it appears Douglas could be set to depart and return to Scottish football after seven years away.

According to Sky Sports’ Anthony Joseph, the 30-year-old is high up on Celtic’s shortlist of replacements for Bolingoli.

It is understood the Scottish club are keen to get rid of the Belgian defender and that Ligue 2 side Amiens have offered to take him on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season.

Greg Taylor began to establish himself as Celtic’s first-choice left-back last season after joining from Kilmarnock and has started both of their SPFL games in the 2020/21 campaign but Bolingoli’s exit would leave them short of cover.

The Verdict

This looks like a good opportunity for the Whites to offload Douglas.

Things haven’t quite worked out for the Scotsman at Elland Road. There were high expectations that he could produce the sort of quality he did at Wolves but he has never really reached that level.

With Dallas, Alioski, and Davis at the club, and a number of left-backs linked in the summer, you feel this looks a move that would make a lot of sense for the Yorkshire club.