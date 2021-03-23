Celtic eyeing swoop for EFL flyer in summer window

Celtic are interested in signing Siriki Dembele this summer transfer window from Peterborough United, with the Posh challenging for promotion in League One at the moment.

Dembele has shone during his spell at London Road with him regularly linked with moves away and it looks as though this coming transfer window will be no different in that regard.

With seven goals and ten assists for the Posh this season, he’s having another fine year as they hunt a return to the Championship and, if they can achieve that, they’ll hope they are able to keep hold of him.

However, Give Me Sport is reporting that the Hoops are keen on bringing him in during the summer transfer window as they look to forge a title challenge next year.

Celtic were short of quality this season as Rangers took the title and a big summer is needed at Parkhead.

The Verdict

Dembele is a fine footballer and it seems sooner rather than later that we will see him featuring for a really top club.

We know the quality he has is too good for League One – he has proven that for several seasons – and a big move to Celtic would surely appeal.

Let’s see what happens.