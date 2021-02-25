Celtic eyeing manager who is taking the Championship by storm of late as Neil Lennon replacement

Mick McCarthy is on the shortlist to be the next Celtic manager, after his impressive start to life with Cardiff City.

The experienced Irishman was named as Neil Harris’ successor last month, and he has performed miracles with the Bluebirds since taking over.

A win at Bournemouth took the Welsh side into the top six, and it was a sixth straight win for McCarthy, who has yet to taste defeat as Cardiff manager.

However, a potential concern for the Championship side is the fact he only signed a deal until the summer, and Football Insider have claimed that Celtic are considering him to become their new manager.

The Glasgow giants are on the lookout for a new boss after Neil Lennon left in the week, and the update states that McCarthy has admirers at Celtic.

The 62-year-old played for the Scottish champions in his career, making over 45 appearances in the green-and-white, where he was a favourite due to his no-nonsense style.

McCarthy’s immediate aim will be to carry on with Cardiff, as he looks to take them to the Premier League.

The verdict

This has to be a worry for Cardiff, because the appeal of Celtic will be huge to the Irishman considering he played for the club and knows how big they are.

Whether he’s the right fit for Celtic is another debate entirely, and you can’t imagine his appointment would go down well with some fans as they want a fresh approach at the club.

Ultimately, McCarthy was always going to attract attention when you look at the work he has done with Cardiff, and the Bluebirds need to be doing all they can to ensure his long-term future is with them.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.