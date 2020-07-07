Celtic eyeing 23-year-old impressing in the EFL

According to Chronicle Live, Celtic are eyeing a move for Swansea City’s on loan goalkeeper Freddie Woodman in the summer transfer window.

The Hoops are looking for a historical tenth title in a row next season after being crowned champions in Scotland upon curtailment of the season north of the border.

Fraser Forster is one man they’d like to keep in their side, too, but if they cannot they are looking for other goalkeepers to challenge Scott Bain for the number one spot and it appears as though Woodman is on their radar.

The young goalkeeper is on loan at Swansea from Newcastle United and has impressed this season in the Sky Bet Championship, helping the Welsh side challenge for the play-off places.

The report, meanwhile, reveals that Steve Bruce and Newcastle could be open to another loan deal for him for next season and so that might well boost the Hoops’ chances of getting him.

The Verdict

Woodman is a really promising young goalkeeper but Newcastle have one of the strongest shot-stoppers in the league in Martin Dubravka at the moment, and so it is hard to see Woodman forcing his way in.

However, his progression suggests a move to Celtic would be a perfect step for him and there he could really flourish, with the stage that they can offer and European football perhaps more attractive that many of the other sides that might look at him.