Celtic emerge as frontrunners in race to sign West Brom outcast

According to Fotomac, Celtic are leading the race to sign West Bromwich Albion attacker Oliver Burke this summer.

Burke’s future at the Hawthorns looks uncertain as the Baggies prepare to return to the Premier League, with the club reportedly looking to offload the winger this summer.

The 23-year-old has made only two league starts for Albion since his big-money move from RB Leipzig in 2017, and he has spent time away from the Hawthorns on loan in recent seasons.

Burke spent the second half of the 2018/19 campaign on loan at Celtic and spent this season on loan in Spain at Alaves, but now, a return to Glasgow could be back on the cards.

Fotomac claim that Celtic are leading the race to sign Burke, who has been heavily linked with a move to Trabzonspor of late.

Eddie Newton has reportedly given the green light for Trabzonspor to make a move for Burke this summer, but these developments suggest that a move closer to home could be on the agenda for the Scot.

The Verdict

This is an interesting development and one that I didn’t expect to happen.

Burke made a positive impact at Celtic during the 18/19 campaign and it’s interesting to see that they are now seemingly interested in re-signing him this summer.

He needs a fresh start, and a move back to Celtic could be beneficial for him. Regular game time is a must, though.