Celtic dealt transfer blow as Championship side close in on 26-goal ace

Brentford are close to agreeing a fee with Peterborough United for striker Ivan Toney, according to journalist Raman Bhardwaj.

Toney is a player believed to be in high demand after another excellent season in front of goal for Posh in Sky Bet League One.

The 24-year-old scored 26 goals in 49 appearances for Peterborough this season, as Darren Ferguson’s side narrowly missed out on a top-six finish.

Toney’s future at Peterborough now looks uncertain, but the club are standing firm, it seems. It is claimed that last week, Celtic had a bid in the region of £5m turned down for the striker.

Now, though, it seems as if Premier League hopefuls Brentford are close to making a breakthrough, with Bhardwaj claiming that the Bees are close to agreeing a transfer fee with Peterborough for Toney.

The Bees could end up being a Premier League club by the end of tonight, but if they don’t go up, then the influential Ollie Watkins could leave, meaning that a new forward would be needed.

The Verdict

I think that Brentford would definitely be the right move for Toney at this stage of his career.

The Bees score so many goals and create so many chances, so you’d back Toney to find the net on a regular basis regardless of what division Brentford are in next term.

At 24, this move needs to be the right one for him and Peterborough should be able to find a more than adequate replacement for his services this summer.