After suffering relegation from the Premier League, Burnley are going to be vulnerable to losing some key players this summer.

It’s the harsh reality for clubs in the Championship, and the financial ramifications of not competing in the top-flight means that some tough decisions have to be made. Therefore, everyone connected to the Clarets will be aware that some sales may be necessary.

However, Dara O'Shea is one man who Burnley must do all they can to keep amid interest from Celtic.

Dara O’Shea can play key role in Burnley promotion push

The Irishman made the switch to Turf Moor from West Brom 12 months ago, and it was a move that left some surprised.

Whilst O’Shea had done well in the Championship, he wasn’t seen in some quarters as the upgrade they needed following their promotion to the Premier League.

And, even though the campaign ended in disappointment as Burnley were relegated, O’Shea is one of few in the squad that enhanced his reputation.

Dara O'Shea's Premier League Stats 23/24 Season (Source: Sofascore) Appearances 33 Goals 3 Assists 4 Interceptions per game 1.1 Tackles per game 1.2 Balls recovered per game 4.2 Clearances per game 4.8 Error leading to goal 0 Aerial duels won 65%

His no-nonsense approach, combined with his willingness to play out from the back, and his surprising recovery pace, meant O’Shea did well, even if he did make some mistakes along the way.

So, with Burnley back in the Championship, the 25-year-old is someone who they should be looking to build around - which is why the interest from Celtic is a concern.

Celtic move will appeal to Dara O’Shea

The size of Celtic as a club doesn’t need explaining to an Irish footballer, and there’s no doubt that the chance to make the move to Glasgow will appeal to O’Shea.

They are a club that regularly win trophies, and, crucially, they will be able to offer Champions League football in the upcoming season, so it’s natural that O’Shea would want to test himself at that level.

So, if a fee can be agreed, then the chance to link up with Brendan Rodgers is something that you would expect the defender to explore if it’s a possibility, but it would surely take a significant chunk of the Scottish champions’ budget to make it happen.

Burnley need stability on the pitch

Of course, a big factor that needs addressing with Burnley is the manager, as they still haven’t named Vincent Kompany’s successor, although Scott Parker is in line to take over.

Therefore, a lot is going to depend on what the ex-Fulham chief wants, and, when he does arrive, O’Shea, like all of his teammates, will need to prove that he deserves to be part of the plans moving forward.

A criticism aimed at Kompany last season was how he made radical changes following promotion, with many of the squad that had taken the Clarets up being overlooked and replaced by new recruits.

You would expect the hierarchy to have learnt from that, and they will now want to have a core group that can bring success to Burnley in the years to come, as they do have a talented, young side.

Dara O’Shea can be a leader at Burnley

From the outside, O’Shea is someone who must fall into that category.

This is a player who is approaching his peak years, and he is someone who already has plenty of experience, having made over 200 appearances in his career so far.

Furthermore, O’Shea is a leader, which has been evident by how he stood strong for Burnley during some testing times last season, and he had the armband at West Brom, which was impressive considering his age and demonstrates his character.

Ultimately, Burnley’s model in recent years has shown that every player has a price, and if Celtic do stump up the cash required, a deal will get done.

But, as they prepare for life back in the Championship, keeping O’Shea should be one of Burnley’s priorities, as he has several qualities which should make him central to their rebuild as they seek a Premier League return.