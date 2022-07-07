Celtic considering transfer swoop for Sheffield United player

Celtic are interested in Sheffield United’s George Baldock as they draw up a list of potential replacements Josip Juranovic.

The latter, a Croatian international who signed from Legia Warsaw last year, has enjoyed a brilliant first season in Scotland as Ange Postecoglou’s side won the title back from Rangers.

Such form has caught the eye, with reports claiming that Atletico Madrid are keen on Juranovic.

The chance to move to the Spanish giants could be hard to resist for the player, and Football Insider have stated that Celtic are considering alternative right-backs, with Baldock a target.

The 29-year-old has been outstanding for the Blades since arriving from MK Dons in 2017, impressing as a wing-back with his attacking contributions as well as defensively.

Baldock is now entering the final two years of his deal at Bramall Lane, so it could be the ideal time for the Blades to cash in, particularly as Jayden Bogle is nearing a return after a lengthy lay-off.

The Greek international had been linked with a move to Olympiacos earlier in the window.

The verdict

Whilst serious offers haven’t come in for Juranovic just yet, it makes sense that Celtic are looking at replacements and Baldock would be a good addition.

His attacking nature would make him ideally suited to Postecoglou’s style and even though he isn’t a signing with the long-term in mind, he could do well for the next few years.

The chance to join is going to appeal to the player, especially with Champions League football this season, but the Blades will want a decent fee before they consider cashing in.

