Celtic considering summer swoop for Wigan man

Celtic are reportedly considering a summer move for Wigan Athletic goalkeeper David Marshall should they fail in their attempt to sign Southampton shot-stopper Fraser Forster ahead of next season.

Forster impressed while on loan with Neil Lennon’s side in the 2019/20 campaign – featuring 39 times, while conceding just 28 goals and keeping 17 clean sheets.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, the England international is top of Lennon’s list when it comes to goalkeepers.

The report claims that Celtic are set to make an approach for Forster later this week and that Southampton will consider loaning him to the Scottish club – with his wages likely to be too much for the Hoops to afford.

It is understood that Joe Hart, who has left Burnley as a free agent, and Latics shot-stopper Marshall are also players considered but are lower down the list of targets than Forster.

After joining as a free agent in the summer, the 35-year-old has been Wigan’s first-choice number one this term – featuring 33 times and keeping 11 clean sheets.

The Scotsman has spent the majority of his career in the Championship, amassing nearly 400 appearances in the division, but is a product of Celtic’s academy system.

He left the Glasgow club permanently to join Norwich City in 2007 but it appears he could be set to return to Parkhead this summer.

The Verdict

This may be somewhat frustrating for Wigan, who will surely struggle to hold onto Marshall should Celtic turn their attention to him this summer – despite the fact he still has a year left on his deal.

The 35-year-old has been a really useful addition for Paul Cook’s side this season and proven a safe pair of hands in the most part.

Should his former side come calling, you’d imagine Marshall may want to secure what could be a dream return to his boyhood club.

It’s going to be interesting to see how this one develops.