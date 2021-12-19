Celtic considering January swoop for Championship full-back

Barnsley left-back Callum Styles has emerged as a potential transfer target for Celtic, a report from The Sun (19/12, p69) has claimed.

Styles joined Barnsley back in January 2019, and has since gone on to make 97 appearances in all competitions for the Tykes, scoring seven goals and providing four assists in that time.

The 21-year-old was a key figure in the club’s run to the Championship play-off last season, and has again impressed during the current campaign, despite his side now finding themselves in a relegation battle.

Have Barnsley signed a player from these 20 clubs in the last five seasons?

1 of 20 Have Barnsley signed a player from Luton Town in the last five seasons? Yes No

Now it seems as though Styles is starting to attract some interest from elsewhere, with the January transfer window on the horizon.

According to this latest update, Celtic have been monitoring the progress of Styles in recent month, as they consider a potential move for the full-back.

It is thought that the Scottish giants are keen to bring in a new left-back next month, to fill the void on that side of their defence.

As things stand, there are 18 months remaining on Styles’ contract with Barnsley, with the club holding the option to extend that deal by a further year, effectively securing his future at Oakwell until the summer of 2024.

The Verdict

This could certainly be a decent signing for Celtic if they can pull it off.

It does seem as though the Scottish giants need to add a left-back to their ranks, with that an area where they are lacking on options with senior experience.

Styles is certainly a player who could fill that void, and given he excelled during Barnsley’s run to the top six last season, he could well flourish in a Celtic side competing for trophies in Scotland.

At his age as well, Styles still has plenty of time to develop and improve in his career, meaning he could be an asset for many years to come, and consequentially, this could be well worth pursuing for Celtic.