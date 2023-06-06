Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna is on the radar of Celtic as they look for a new head coach following Ange Postecoglou’s move to Tottenham.

Will Kieran McKenna join Celtic?

The Glasgow giants completed a domestic treble on Saturday, but they’ve been rocked by the news that Postecoglou has since left for Spurs after a brilliant two years at the club.

With the Hoops set to offer Champions League football next season, they’re an attractive option to managers out there, and a host of names have been linked with the vacancy in the past few days.

And, the Daily Record has revealed that one man who has now come into the thinking of key figures at Parkhead is McKenna.

They claim that he is one of a ‘number of options’ that Celtic are considering, with the board thought to have been impressed with the style of play he adopts.

The 37-year-old is in his first managerial job with the Tractor Boys, having previously worked with Manchester United as a coach, where he was well regarded.

He has adapted easily to life as the main man too, with Ipswich winning promotion to the Championship in his first full season in charge, where they scored over 100 goals and picked up 98 points, even though they only came second to Plymouth.

It has been claimed that Ipswich will back McKenna in the market this summer as they look to push on again under their ambitious owners.

McKenna is also in the frame for the Leicester City job following their relegation to the Championship.

Celtic managerial search takes them to Ipswich

In truth, this shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise. The report only states that McKenna is someone they admire, and it makes sense that Celtic are looking at a bright young coach who plays attacking football.

Of course, this will worry Ipswich fans, as Celtic are a huge club and the Northern Irishman would get the opportunity to coach in the Champions League, which is going to be very difficult for him to turn down if a formal approach is made. So, it will be interesting to see how this plays out.

But, it would take a lot for McKenna to leave Ipswich. They gave him his big break in management, and the board have backed him significantly to win promotion, and this is only the first stage of the project, as they’re aiming for the Premier League.