Celtic confirm player’s permanent move to Championship club

Barnsley have completed the signing of Jack Aitchison from Celtic.

An announcement from the Scottish Champions’ website has confirmed the transfer, with Aitchison securing himself a three-year deal with Barnsley in the Championship.

The 20-year-old made only three senior appearances for Celtic and scored one goal. However, the bulk of the forward’s experience has come out on loan.

Over spells with Dumbarton, Alloa and Forest Green Rovers, Aitchison has made 45 appearances.

His most recent spell with Forest Green was his first steps into the EFL, with 23 League Two starts under Aitchison’s belt alongside a further five substitute appearances.

Encouragingly, he also bagged five goals in League Two for Rovers.

Now, Barnsley are offering the young forward a route directly into the Championship, with the Tykes battling to bolster their squad after a difficult start to the season.

Barnsley are awaiting their first win of the season in the league after starting with just a single point from the 12 available so far.

As things stand, the South Yorkshire side are outside the relegation zone with one point. Nottingham Forest, Wycombe Wanderers and Sheffield Wednesday sit below them.

The Verdict

It’s difficult to say how Aitchison will get on after sealing this transfer.

He’s a top talent, but at 20, who knows if he’s going to be good enough for the Championship and Barnsley’s fight against the drop.

There’s the potential there for the forward to be a big player in the future, which might be what Barnsley are banking on here.

