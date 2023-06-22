Shrewsbury Town are searching for a new manager ahead of the 2023/24 season.

The League One side have been under the management of Steve Cotterill since November 2020, but it was announced earlier this month that the 58-year-old decided to leave the Shrews on his own terms.

This comes after the club registered their highest finish since the 2017/18 season, where they also finished in the top half of the table, narrowly missing out on promotion.

Now, the club are searching for a new manager and their pursuit has taken them north of the border to Celtic.

Celtic coach Gavin Strachan has reportedly turned down the vacancy at Shrewsbury to stay with the Scottish champions, as per The Scottish Sun.

Who is Gavin Strachan?

The 44-year-old is probably best known for being the son of former Celtic manager Gordon Strachan.

The Scotsman played for a host of sides during his playing days, with him representing teams such as Dundee, Motherwell, Coventry City, Peterborough United, and Hartlepool United, just to name a few.

Strachan retired from football in 2011 and moved straight into coaching, managing Peterborough’s under-18s.

He stayed in that role for just under a year before becoming Peterborough’s assistant manager in the first team set-up.

He stayed in that role until 2015, when he left to take his first managerial role at non-league side Ilkeston.

Just lasting a few months in the job, he partnered up with Darren Ferguson once again but this time at Doncaster Rovers.

The 44-year-old held that role for three years before returning once again to Posh as assistant manager.

He stayed at Peterborough until June 2020 before leaving to take on his current role at Celtic Football Club.

Strachan has now been assistant manager to Neil Lennon and Ange Postecoglou during his time at Celtic, and it seems he wants to continue the role under Brendan Rodgers.

What is the latest with Shrewsbury Town’s managerial search?

The Scottish Sun are reporting that Shrewsbury have made two big offers to try and lure Strachan away from Celtic, with the latest offer coming in the last 24 hours.

But the 44-year-old has turned them approaches down and has made it clear he wants to remain with the Scottish side and work under Rodgers.

Strachan was also wanted by Postecoglou, as the Australian eyed him up for a similar role at Tottenham Hotspur, but the Scotsman has pledged his commitment to Rodgers.

Shrewsbury Town’s new director of football, Micky Moore stated that the club are hoping to appoint a new manager as soon as possible and that whoever the new boss is, they will have “great foundations” to work on.