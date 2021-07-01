Celtic closing in on Sheffield Wednesday transfer capture

Celtic are closing in on the signing of Sheffield Wednesday defender Osaze Urhoghide, according to the Daily Record.

Urhoghide’s future at Hillsborough looks uncertain following Wednesday’s relegation to League One, with his contract expiring imminently.

The defender is attracting interest from plenty of high-profile clubs, including the likes of Leeds United, Crystal Palace, Sporting Lisbon and Benfica.

But Celtic look to be ahead of those in the race to sign Urhoghide, with an agreement believed to be close, according to Daily Record.

Urhoghide’s contract may be up, but Wednesday are due around £200,000 in training compensation given that the defender is only 20.

Urhoghide made 16 appearances in the Championship last season, and has made 21 appearances for the Owls since breaking into the first-team ranks.

He would join Liam Shaw in moving to Parkhead, with the former Wednesday youngster facing a similar predicament when he made the move to Glasgow earlier this year.

The Verdict

This is a disappointing blow for Wednesday.

Celtic are undoubtedly a big club who will be hungry for success under Ange Postecoglou following his appointment at Celtic Park.

Urhoghide isn’t particularly one for the short-term, but in the long-term he could prove to be such a valuable asset for the Hoops.

For around £200,000, it’s a tidy bit of business and could prove to be excellent value for money in 12 months’ time.