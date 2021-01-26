Celtic closing in on deal for Preston North End star

Celtic are closing in on the signing of Ben Davies from Preston North End with him set to join the Hoops in the summer.

The defender has seen plenty of speculation around him this season over whether he’d extend his stay at Deepdale and, as the campaign has worn on, it’s naturally looked as though he was heading for pastures new.

Indeed, so that appears to be the case with him looking likely to head north of the border and link up with Glasgow giants Celtic.

Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas has broken the news on social media this evening:

The Verdict

It’s a blow for Preston North End but one they were perhaps ready for given the way things were looking with Davies.

It always seemed that the longer he didn’t put pen to paper the more likely he would leave in the summer and so it has proven, with Celtic winning the race for his signature.

The Bhoys have been looking for a new defender for some time and had been chasing Davies with plenty of zeal so it looks as though they have proven successful.

Pre-contract agreements can be reached with clubs outside of England at this stage in the year and Celtic have taken advantage of that.