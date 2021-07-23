Celtic camp coy on pursuit of EFL ace as speculation bubbles away

Sheffield United right-back, George Baldock, continues to be linked with a move to Celtic, although Ange Postecoglou has remained coy on links with the Championship ace recently.

Baldock helped Sheffield United rise through the EFL and eventually win promotion to the Premier League in 2018/19, before representing the Blades over the course of two seasons in English football’s top-flight.

However, that Premier League journey has now ended, with Sheffield United planning for the 2021/22 Championship season under Slavisa Jokanovic.

One key issue Jokanovic is having to juggle at the moment is Celtic’s interest in signing Baldock. They view him as a priority signing as they look to bolster depth on the right side of defence.

However, their new boss, Postecoglou, has been swerving naming the 28-year-old when discussing the transfer window.

Speaking to Sky Sports, as quoted by the Daily Record, Postecoglou said: “I’ve avoided talking about specific targets for that reason, we have multiple targets in every position because it’s challenging right now to get deals done. Whether it’s because of Covid restrictions or because it’s early in the window so if I was to say we were after a certain player and we didn’t get him I’d hate to think people would think they are plan B.

“That’s not the case because we’ve got three plan A’s running concurrently in the positions we need players and for me it’s about getting one of those identified into the squad and into training as quickly as possible.

“Right-back is an area we don’t have a lot of depth so it’s one of the key areas but there’s other positions we want players.”

Baldock made 70 appearances across two seasons in the Premier League with Sheffield United, scoring twice and also registering five assists, featuring from a right wing-back role predominantly.

Prior to that he helped the Blades win automatic promotion under Chris Wilder in his second season with the club, having arrived from MK Dons.

25 questions about Sheffield United legends from over the years – Can you score full marks?

1 of 25 Which of these clubs has Billy Sharp never played for? Doncaster Rovers Leeds United Nottingham Forest Middlesbrough

The Verdict

In fairness to Postecoglou, he isn’t going to sit in one of his press conferences and openly discuss Baldock. It isn’t the way managers go about things and would be extremely disrespectful towards Sheffield United.

The Blades will want to keep the 28-year-old ahead of their return to the Championship in a bid to maintain as much consistency as possible.

However, they have Jayden Bogle within their ranks and there has to be a point where the club promote him ahead of Baldock regularly.

Should Celtic get their bid right, they might well get Baldock on board. Then, Postecoglou can open up on the right-back.

Thoughts? Let us know!