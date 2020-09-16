Celtic backed to complete deal for EFL signing

Alan Hutton has backed Celtic to sign Alfie Doughty this transfer window and expects them to eventually get the deal done for the Charlton Athletic man, as quoted by Football Insider.

The Addicks have had a tough transfer window that has seen their ability to add new players stunted by restrictions and they will just be hoping in the final weeks of the market that they can add some new faces.

Losing more players, indeed, would not be welcome but it does appear as though Celtic are determined to get young Doughty from The Valley before the end of the window.

Indeed, Alan Hutton can see them proving successful in the end, with him saying:

“We’ve spoke about it before, they’re in the market for a left-sided player, obviously Bolingoli moving on to Turkey now, you’ve got Greg Taylor who’s there and he’s kind of the only one – even though James Forrest played on that side.

“They’re looking for a left sided player and he kind of ticks all the boxes – he’s got good pace, it’s a good price, I think, it’s under a million, room for improvement and still very, very young.

“They look desperate to get hold of him so we’ll see in the coming weeks but it looks like a transfer that I think will happen.”

The Verdict

Charlton have managed to hold firm so far in the window with Celtic seeing bids rejected but it looks as though they are not being put off just yet.

Lee Bowyer obviously wants to keep Doughty and get him playing regularly this season to help him improve and that is something the player needs to consider as to whether he’ll get the same treatment at Celtic.

It’s a big club, though, and it looks as though they are determined to get him so the next few weeks could go either way.