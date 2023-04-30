Celtic and Arsenal are interested in Colchester United youngster Makhaya James after his outstanding performances at youth level.

Who is Makhaya James?

A 17-year-old left-back, James only joined the U’s last year, but he has made significant strides, even though he has yet to make his debut for the senior side.

The teenager has been impressing in the development side, and Football Insider have claimed that those performances have caught the eye, with Celtic and Arsenal interested in James.

The report states that there are a host of clubs keeping tabs on the youngster, who signed a two-year scholarship deal when he signed in 2022. However, it’s the Glasgow giants and Arsenal who are described as in ‘pole position’ to land the player.

Due to his contract situation, a fee would need to be agreed with Colchester for the player, but it’s unlikely to be a problem for either of the clubs.

Youth recruitment has been a priority for Celtic in recent years, although they have had trouble keeping hold of some of their top talents, with Ben Doak having joined Liverpool, whilst Aidan Borland seems set to join Aston Villa.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are also looking to bring in talented youngsters as they seek to improve their development teams, and they’ve shown under Mikel Arteta that there is a pathway to the first-team for the best in the group.

Colchester identifying top talents

Of course, it will be hugely frustrating for Colchester to lose one of their best players in the U21s, and they are unlikely to get a huge fee for someone, although the money that does come in is obviously going to be welcome for a club that are struggling towards the bottom of the fourth tier of English football.

However, in the bigger picture, the fact that Celtic and Arsenal are keeping tabs on James shows that Colchester are identifying and producing players that others believe can make it at a higher level, and, ultimately, that has to be their aim in the years to come.

So, this could be a great opportunity for James, and it will be very interesting to see if he does end up moving, and where he decides is the best next step for his development. Either way, it’s a great position for him to be in, and it’s an important decision coming up this summer.