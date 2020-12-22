Celtic and Watford among clubs tracking 22-year-old as January looms

Celtic and Watford are interested in signing Hamburg defender Stephan Ambrosius, according to BILD.

New Watford boss Xisco Munoz will be keen to strengthen his squad next month, as he begins to get his feet under the table at Vicarage Road.

According to BILD, Stephen Ambrosius is a player on Watford’s radar, but the Hornets are set to face competition for his signature.

Celtic, AC Milan, AS Roma and Napoli are also keeping an eye on Ambrosius’ situation at Hamburg, with his contract running down.

Ambrosius has emerged through the ranks at Hamburg, making 10 appearances in the Bundesliga for Daniel Thioune’s side.

He has the caught the eye after producing a number of impressive performances this season, but his future appears to be uncertain.

Ambrosius’ contract expires at the end of the season, so Hamburg may look to cash in next month rather than potentially lose him for nothing at the end of the campaign.

The Verdict

This could be a good signing for Watford.

Ambrosius looks to be a talent who has worked hard to become a regular for Hamburg, but I can see him leaving before the end of the season.

Watford have been relatively solid this season and have only conceded 15 times, but you would expect Xisco to strengthen his squad next month.