Rangers and Celtic are both considering moves for Bristol City’s Tommy Conway - but only in 2025.

According to the Daily Record, the two Scottish giants are willing to wait to sign the forward for the 2025-26 season, and they can offer him a pre-contract deal come January 2025 due to the cross-border rules.

Conway has come through the ranks of the Robins’ academy system, and is now set to feature for Scotland at Euro 2024 after a promising Championship campaign.

The 21-year-old bagged 10 goals from 39 appearances to help Bristol City finish 11th in the table (all stats from Fbref).

However, his contract is coming into its final 12 months, leading to speculation over his future at Ashton Gate.

Tommy Conway - Bristol City league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2020-21 5 (3) 1 (0) 2021-22 4 (0) 0 (1) 2022-23 34 (25) 9 (3) 2023-24 39 (27) 10 (1)

Rangers and Celtic’s Tommy Conway interest

It was reported earlier this week that Bristol City are open to the potential sale of Conway this summer in order to avoid losing him for nothing next year.

However, it has now been claimed that both Celtic and Rangers are willing to wait 12 months in order to win the race to the player’s signature.

It is believed that any deal to sign Conway in 2025 will only cost around £300,000 in compensation, with a pre-contract agreement possible from January 2025.

Due to Bristol City developing the player through their academy, and him still being under 24, the club will still be owed a fee, but it is expected to just be worth £300,000 due to being a cross-border deal.

However, the Premiership duo’s hopes of signing Conway could take a blow this summer, with both Leicester City and Wolves credited with an interest in signing the Robins attacker.

It remains to be seen whether the top flight clubs will make an approach this summer, or if they are also willing to wait a year too.

But if a move is made as a free agent to a Premier League side, then Bristol City will be owed a larger compensation fee than if he moved to Scotland.

Tommy Conway’s Euro 2024 hopes for Scotland could increase his value

Conway will be hoping to raise his profile in the coming weeks as Steve Clarke’s Scotland side look to compete at Euro 2024 in Germany.

The youngster came off the bench to feature in a 2-2 draw against Finland in a pre-tournament warm up friendly earlier this month.

Scotland will compete in the opening game of the competition, taking on hosts Germany on 14 June.

A strong showing from the Bristol City player could lead to a transfer this summer, which might be what the Championship club are hoping for at this stage.

Bristol City will surely look to cash in on Tommy Conway this summer

Losing Conway is a blow to Liam Manning’s side, but it would be better if he left for a transfer fee now rather than for nothing in 2025.

The player holds a lot of leverage now that he is entering the final year of his contract, which is something the club needs to avoid happening again in the future.

A free transfer move to Celtic or Rangers in 2025 would be a big loss, as he is worth far more than just the £300,000 that he could move for to Scotland next year.

If Conway can perform well for Scotland at the European Championships, then perhaps that will create a market for him this summer for Premier League clubs to weigh in with their own bids, as it appears that he sees his future very much away from Ashton Gate.