According to the Daily Mail, the 21-year-old is set to be subject of speculation surrounding Celtic and Rangers.

The Scottish giants are both keeping tabs on the forward and could look to make a move this winter window.

Gelhardt has found himself as a secondary option in Daniel Farke’s side so far this season, making just six league appearances for the Whites.

The youngster has made only two league starts for the team and has not contributed a goal or an assist.

Joe Gelhardt transfer latest

Gelhardt has struggled for game time under Farke since returning from loan last summer.

The forward spent the second half of the previous campaign on loan with Sunderland, where he helped the Black Cats earn a top six finish.

Gelhardt contributed three goals and three assists in 18 Championship appearances, as the Wearside outfit finished sixth in the table.

He would have been hoping that this stint would have impressed Farke and earned him a chance to prove himself at Elland Road.

However, he has been second choice to the likes of Georginio Rutter and Patrick Bamford when everyone is available.

His last appearance came at home to Coventry City in December, which ended a three-month spell out of the team.

Gelhardt came off the bench with six minutes remaining in what finished a 1-1 draw with the Sky Blues.

A move to Scottish football could be enticing for the 21-year-old, who will surely be seeking assurances of greater playing time elsewhere if he were to move this January.

Leeds are aiming to fight for promotion to the Premier League this season, so it remains to be seen whether the Yorkshire outfit would sanction a move this January, whether on a temporary or permanent basis.

Despite a lack of consistent game time, Farke may still see him as someone that could have an impact in the race for a top two spot.

Leeds United league position

Leeds are currently fourth in the Championship table, seven points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

The Whites have fallen behind rivals Southampton in recent weeks, but will still have hopes of clawing their back into contention for a top two spot.

Otherwise, the gap to seventh place Hull City is nine points which has the team comfortably inside the play-off places.

Up next for Leeds is a trip to face Cardiff City on 13 January.

Gelhardt should be loaned out again this January

Leeds have a wealth of attacking options, so should look to loan out Gelhardt to try and get him greater playing time.

It seems evident that Farke sees no use for him in the squad given he has made one appearance since September.

A loan could help his development, and could also help raise his transfer value ahead of a permanent sale in the summer.

Keeping him around might theoretically give a marginal boost to their promotion hopes, but that’s unlikely in reality, so a temporary exit makes the most sense for all parties.