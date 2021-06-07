Celtic and Rangers interest emerges as Blackburn Rovers remain an option for 31-year-old

Free agent left-back Barry Douglas may have a tough choice on his hands this summer as there is transfer interest in Scotland – despite leaving himself open to a Blackburn Rovers return, per the Lancashire Telegraph.

The 31-year-old spent last season on loan at Ewood Park from Leeds United and played 31 times under Tony Mowbray, but his contract at the Yorkshire club has come to and end and he now finds himself without a team for next season.

Mowbray is seeking another left-back for his squad, with Harry Pickering finally arriving from Crewe Alexandra and he needs competition following the release of Amari’i Bell.

24-year-old Freiburg defender Chima Okoroji has been linked and the Lancashire Telegraph believe he’d be a cheaper option than Douglas, despite the latter being a free agent and Okoroji being contracted to the German outfit.

Even though Douglas would be happy to return to Blackburn permanently if he was wanted by Mowbray, there seems to interest from north of the border as both Celtic and Rangers are said to be eyeing him up.

21 things every Blackburn Rovers fan should know about their club, so can you score 100% on this?

1 of 21 Blackburn were formed in which year? 1872 1875 1878 1881

A move to the latter would probably be too good to turn down as Douglas confirmed in the past that he was a Rangers fan growing up, but Blackburn may still believe they have a chance at bringing him back should his wage demands be reasonable.

The Verdict

Douglas isn’t the player he was a few years ago for Wolves when he bagged 14 assists in one Championship season, but he’s still a very useful asset at this level.

Would he be a starter at Blackburn though should he be snapped up permanently? I’m not so sure.

Harry Pickering is a very promising addition to the ranks from Crewe and maximising his game-time next season is surely a priority for Rovers – would Douglas be happy playing second fiddle?

He would probably be second choice at both Rangers and Celtic as well, but at least if the Scottish champions were to make a move for him, Douglas would be at his boyhood club – regardless it looks like he has a lot of choice going into the summer months.