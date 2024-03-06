Highlights Premier League interest rises in Tommy Conway, attracting clubs like Nottingham Forest, Wolves, Celtic, and Rangers.

Bristol City aims to secure Conway to long-term contract amid interest, following breakout 2022/23 season.

Conway's eye for goal noticed by top leagues, with his contract expiring in 2025 - future at Bristol City uncertain.

Bristol City hung onto Tommy Conway in January but the striker is attracting plenty of interest from the Premier League and other top leagues, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Conway continues to be a beacon of light among an inconsistent side ever since his major breakthrough campaign last term under Nigel Pearson. Given his upward trajectory, it was unsurprising that sides from higher up the footballing pyramid have kept tabs on the homegrown product at Ashton Gate.

Football Insider recently claimed that Nottingham Forest, Wolves, and Brentford have shown interest in Conway, alongside SPFL giants Celtic and Rangers. Meanwhile, City's Sporting Director Brian Tinnion has made the club's stance firmly clear, which is to tie the 21-year-old down to a long-term contract, with his current deal expiring next summer.

Conway spent time out on loan with Yate Town and Bath City in his early career but he broke into City's first-team at the start of last season. Conway scored 12 goals in his breakout season for the Robins in 37 appearances during the 2022/23 season.

The 21-year-old has taken over the mantle from Andi Weimann as the club's main forward, but missed the start of this campaign with a hamstring injury, but he has been in decent form since his return in September, scoring nine goals in 33 appearances in all competitions as he continues to develop.

Tommy Conway's career stats - as per Transfermarkt 06/03/24* Club Appearances Goals Assists Bristol City 82 22 5 Bath City (loan) 11 4 0 Scotland U-21 5 1 0

Tommy Conway developments emerge

Fabrizio Romano provided the following update after the announcement that Conway has received another call-up to Scotland's U-21 squad. Born in Taunton in England, Conway is of Scottish descent through a grandparent born and raised in Stirling and it appears Conway wishes to represent the nation north of the border.

Romano said: "Tommy Conway, called up by U-21 Scotland team. At the moment, there’s still no agreement over a new deal with Bristol City — but no final decision made yet.

"Several clubs are monitoring Conway in the Premier League and other top leagues as his current contract expires in June 2025."

Conway has an obvious eye for goal at a young age, so it is no real surprise that both Premier League and Scottish Premiership outfits are keeping tabs on him. His exploits in the FA Cup in particular will not have gone unnoticed.

Having scored the goal to earn his side a replay in the first game at the London Stadium, Conway netted the winner in the 1-0 victory over Premier League side West Ham United at Ashton Gate in the FA Cup.

He followed that up by scoring his ninth of the season for the Robins in a 3-2 defeat to high-flying Ipswich Town last night, netting the second to put his side 2-1 up with a looping header into the far corner late on.

Bristol City's sell-to-buy policy

One thing the Robins have been particularly excellent at in recent years has been selling key players for high amounts, so they won't be held to ransom if they are forced into a sale this summer with Conway.

The likes of Adam Webster, Alex Scott, Lloyd Kelly, and Antoine Semenyo have been a good return on investment, with the recruitment team also able to replace them with young talent to develop as the next players on their conveyor belt for Bristol City.

Conway is an academy graduate, but one of a number of young stars, including Taylor Gardner-Hickman, Sam Bell, and Jason Knight who will be looking to take Liam Manning's side to the next stage next year and get into the play-offs.

However, Conway will surely be amongst those to leave unless terms can be agreed with the player, as he will be in the final year of his contract at Ashton Gate.