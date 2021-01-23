Celtic and Rangers discover what they must pay for League One attacker

Celtic and Rangers could sign Peterborough United attacker Siriki Dembele for a fee of £500,000 this month, a report from Football Insider has claimed.

The Scottish giants have both been linked with a potential move for Dembele recently, with the attacker having apparently handed in a transfer request at London Road.

It was recently reported that Championship side Nottingham Forest have made a £250,000 loan to buy bid for Dembele, and it now seems as though the price it will take to secure a deal for the attacker has become clearer.

According to this latest report, it could take an offer of half-a-million pounds to secure the services of Dembele during the current transfer window, with Celtic and Rangers both said to still be keen on signing the 24-year-old in January.

Premier League trio Wolves, Fulham and Crystal Palace have all also been credited with an interest in Dembele in recent weeks.

Since joining Peterborough from Grimsby in the summer of summer of 2018, Demebele has scored 20 goals and provided 21 assists in 101 appearances in all competitions for Posh.

The Verdict

You do feel as though this is something that ought to catch the attention of Celtic and Rangers, among others.

Given the potential he possesses and the ability he has shown during his career so far, it does seem as though he would be a very good signing for one of those two Scottish giants.

You do feel as though both Celtic and Rangers should be able to afford that supposed £500,000 valuation, so you would imagine that is something they will want to take advantage of.

Indeed, a number of other clubs may well feel that is a price they could afford comfortably, meaning Celtic and Rangers may need to take advantage of this quickly, before another club beats them to it.