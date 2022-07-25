Celtic and Rangers both see bids snubbed for EFL talent

Celtic and Rangers have both been scouring the EFL for more talent this offseason and the latest name to appeal to the two Scottish clubs appears to be Alfie Pond of Exeter City.

According to Devon Live, the two Scottish Premier League outfits have already made bids to try and land the youngster but have seen the transfer offers snubbed by the Grecians, with the League One side keen to keep hold of the talent.

Rangers and Celtic will both be keen to add to their ranks this summer in order to ensure that not only are they challenging now in the league but also that they have the youth in place to continue to be a force going forward.

Likewise with Exeter, they won’t want to let go of Pond, as they look to have a strong squad in place for future campaigns and for now. The player then is seemingly held in high regard and viewed as having plenty of potential, with the 18-year-old having never played in a league game for the Grecians as of yet but still drawing all this interest.

He seems a talent for the future and Exeter then are understandably keen to keep hold of him despite this interest from Scotland. He could also feature plenty more this campaign in League One for the club if they do manage to keep hold of him but one thing seems certain and that is they won’t be letting one of their bright sparks leave for too low of a fee or if they can help it.

Speaking to Devon Live about a potential move for the player then, Exeter boss Matthew Taylor said: “We have turned down a couple of really low offers from clubs north of the border in relation to his contract and that is not resolving itself anytime soon.

“We have a fantastic loan opportunity on the table but the player and agent are turning that down at the moment.”

The Verdict

Even with the player having not got much gametime with Exeter yet, he has clearly caught the eye and Rangers and Celtic seemingly see the defender as a player worth having in future teams.

It seems a shame then that Exeter might end up not getting to see him lineup for them. He would probably get more opportunity now with the Grecians if he stayed with them but it appears as though a move might happen sooner rather than later to Scotland.

If the player is also not happy with going out on loan yet, it looks like there could be a stalemate in terms of where the youngster will play football next season. He isn’t going to Rangers or Celtic yet and he might not get gametime out on loan either if he is turning down the transfer move.

Either way, the player looks like he might not be with Exeter next season.