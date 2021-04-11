Celtic and Derby County keeping tabs on exciting EFL attacker

Celtic and Derby County are keeping tabs on Scunthorpe United attacker Joey Dawson, according to an exclusive report from Iron Bru.

Dawson is the nephew of Nottingham Forest defender Michael, and is attracting plenty of high-profile interest ahead of the summer.

The young attacker has made only one first-team appearance for Scunthorpe, which came in a 1-0 home defeat to Derby County in the Carabao Cup last season, becoming the club’s youngest player ever to feature for the club.

Dawson has scored 16 goals in the Youth Alliance league this season, and has been offered a long-term professional deal as Scunthorpe look to retain his services.

But it may be tough for them to do so, with Celtic and Derby County being credited with an interest in the exciting youngster.

Dawson, who can play as an attacking midfielder or as a forward, was linked with a move to Arsenal back in 2019.

The Verdict

This is an interesting development.

Dawson is a highly-rated youngster who has plenty of potential and he has been in excellent goalscoring form for the Iron this season.

At 17, he has plenty of years ahead of him, and he needs to choose his next move wisely because it could be vital for his career.

His uncle, Michael, is likely to give him plenty of advice and make sure he doesn’t choose the wrong move.

I’d be tempted to join Derby, though, as they have an excellent youth set-up and plenty of young players have made the first-team step up in recent years.