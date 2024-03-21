Queens Park Rangers haven’t got long left to tie striker Sinclair Armstrong to a new contract before the summer transfer window re-opens.

The 20-year-old burst onto the scene last season, but it is this 2023/24 campaign that the forward has really excelled in a QPR shirt.

So far, Armstrong has three goals and three assists to his name in 31 appearances in the Championship, making him an important player for the Hoops.

His performances have left the Rs impressed therefore, QPR offered Armstrong a new five-year contract in October, something that has yet to be announced by the club if it has been accepted.

QPR has the option to extend the player’s contract by another season, but the longer this contract limbo goes on, the more likely it means teams circle with interest in the summer.

In particular, you could see Celtic and Crystal Palace return, as they were linked with the forward earlier in the season.

Celtic and Crystal Palace’s previous interest in Sinclair Armstrong

While it was reported in October that QPR were in talks about extending Sinclair Armstrong’s contract at the club, it was also reported that teams were keeping an eye on his situation.

It was claimed that teams such as Celtic and Crystal Palace were two sides that had been impressed by the striker and were watching developments.

It was stated that the pair had sent scouts to watch the 20-year-old play for the Championship side.

But as previously mentioned, it was also stated that the Rs had offered a new contract to the striker, and it seemed likely that he would be staying with QPR for the foreseeable future.

However, the wait goes on to get confirmation of this new contract, and the longer this goes on, the more likely Celtic and Crystal Palace, to name a few, will be alert to the situation.

Celtic and Crystal Palace are likely to keep an eye on Sinclair Armstrong’s situation

At this stage, it is unclear if Sinclair Armstrong has turned down this contract offer from Queens Park Rangers or if it has been put on hold.

But the uncertainty is not doing the player or the club any favours, and the longer the contract limbo continues, the more likely speculation is going to rise once again.

Now, Armstrong may be waiting to see what happens with the rest of the season, as he may not be keen on committing his future to a club that could be playing in League One next season.

If that is the case, QPR does have a bit of security as they have the option to extend the player’s contract by another year, meaning they can still receive a fee for the player should he leave.

But that would still likely mean a summer exit for Armstrong, as that would be QPR’s only realistic chance of receiving a fee for a player in the final year of their contract.

Sinclair Armstrong's 2023/24 Championship stats for QPR Total Matches played 31 Minutes per game 52 Goals 3 xG 5.77 Goals per game 0.1 Goal frequency 534 mins Shots per game 1.4 Big chances missed 7 Assists 3 Big chances created 3 Key passes 0.4 Average rating 6.72 As per Sofascore.com (As it stands on the 21st of March)

Armstrong hasn’t been in sensational form this season, but his overall performance in a poor QPR side has caught the attention of teams like Celtic and Crystal Palace.

So far this season, Armstrong has started more than half of QPR’s games in the Championship, during which he is averaging a goal every 534 minutes of football, as per Sofascore.com.

The forward is performing below his xG, which currently stands at 5.77, indicating his finishing does need some improvement. This is also shown as Armstrong has missed seven big chances and his goal conversion rate is just 7%.

However, the 20-year-old has also shown his creative side, creating three big chances for his teammates, which has helped him grab three assists, way above his xA, which is at 0.80, per Sofascore.com.

As stated, Armstrong’s numbers aren’t magnificent, but he has developed really well this season, becoming a key part of what the club does going forward.

But it seems the young striker may be keeping his options open going forward, and if that is the case and no new contract is announced before the summer, QPR may have to prepare themselves for interest once again as teams look to take advantage.