Highlights Clubs like Celtic and Brighton are eyeing Charlton's Patrick Casey, a highly-rated young talent with impressive performances.

Casey has been with Charlton since childhood, making his debut this year and drawing interest from clubs and international teams.

The future of the striker remains uncertain as potential suitors weigh their options, but Charlton hopes to keep developing talented players.

Charlton Athletic face a battle to keep hold of Patrick Casey, with Celtic and Brighton among the clubs keen on the striker.

Patrick Casey’s career so far

The 18-year-old is a name that many outside of Charlton will not be aware of, but he is highly-rated at The Valley due to his outstanding performances for the clubs development sides.

Casey has been with the Londoners since he was a kid, and he has been prolific for the Addicks in the past few years.

Such form has seen the teenager involved with the first-team, and he made his debut for the club on New Year's Day as a late substitute in the defeat to Oxford.

Even though he has not made the matchday squad since, there are hopes that Casey will become an important player for Charlton in the years to come.

Patrick Casey transfer latest

However, it appears the youngster could have a big decision to make on his future, as Football Insider has revealed that four clubs are keeping tabs on the forward as they weigh up a move.

“Celtic and Brighton are among several clubs keeping tabs on Charlton Athletic hotshot Patrick Casey.

“Brighton, Celtic and Belgian duo Royale Union Saint-Gilloise and Club Brugge have scouted Casey regularly. The teenager is also in huge demand on the international stage with the Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland and England all keen for him to pledge his international allegiances to them.”

The League One side confirmed last year that Casey had agreed a three-year professional deal, which means he is under contract with the club until the summer of 2026.

As a result, any interested clubs will need to negotiate a fee with the club if they are to bring Casey in during the summer window.

Related Charlton Athletic's top 9 best managers in order of games won (Ranked) Charlton have been a staple of English football for some years but certain managers are held in higher regard at the Valley

Patrick Casey’s long-term future

The appeal of these clubs is obvious, with Brighton widely regarded as one of the top clubs in the country when it comes to developing talent. Plus, they have shown over the years that there is a clear pathway to the first-team, which is what all youngsters want.

It’s a similar story with Club Brugge and Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, with both clubs having the added bonus of regularly offering European football.

Given his Irish background, Casey will also be aware of the size of Celtic, and making the move to Glasgow will also be an exciting one if it happens.

So, it will be interesting to see how it plays out, and if any formal offers are made for the player.

Nathan Jones will want to bring through academy players

It’s a difficult time for Nathan Jones right now, as he has taken over a side that are battling to stay in the third tier. In the short-term, he only has one goal, which is to keep them up.

But, he was attracted to the job due to the project they have at The Valley, and part of that will be bringing through quality players from the academy.

The level of interest in Casey shows that the coaching staff are doing something right when it comes to producing players, and they will hope that more can make their mark in the future.