Celtic and Brentford set for disappointment in pursuit of prolific ace

Peterborough United striker Ivan Toney has his sights set on a move to the Premier League, with Championship side Brentford and Scottish Champions Celtic set for disappointment in their pursuit of the League One ace.

Toney was in electric form during the 2019/20 season, scoring 24 goals and registering five assists for Posh in League One before the campaign’s curtailment.

As expected, there’s significant interest in the 24-year-old this summer, with Celtic bidding for the striker in an attempt to lure him north of the border.

There’s also been interest from Brentford in the Championship, with the Bees looking to rebuild under Thomas Frank after losing last season’s play-off final and missing out on Premier League football.

As per Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (16/08, 22:47), Toney looks set to snub that pair, with his sights firmly set on moving to the Premier League, which is top-flight football that neither Brentford nor Celtic can offer him for 2020/21.

During two seasons with Posh, Toney has made 94 appearances and returned 49 goals for the club.

The Verdict

Toney is prolific and he has been over the course of two seasons with Peterborough in League One.

It’s easy to understand why the likes of Brentford and Celtic are sniffing around him, but there’s sure to be Premier League interest in the striker too given his form.

Of course, that interest might not lead to a move and the 24-year-old would be advised to not shut the door on Brentford or Celtic just yet.

He’d suit both sides and could still forge a decent career for himself if he was to make either move.

However, as is the risk when Premier League interest is noted, the pair could be set for disappointment in their pursuit.

