Celtic are set to target QPR’s Asmir Begovic this summer in the upcoming transfer window.

According to talkSPORT, the Scottish giants are planning a move for the 36-year-old once the 2023-24 season comes to an end.

Begovic signed for the West London outfit last summer following his exit from Everton, and has become a key part of the Hoops’ first team squad.

The veteran shot-stopper has started every single match of his club's Championship campaign so far, and has played a key role in their survival in the division under Marti Cifuentes.

However, the Bosnian’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season, meaning he will be available as a free agent if an extension is not agreed.

Asmir Begovic - QPR league goals conceded and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances Goals Conceded (Clean Sheets) 2023-24 45 57 (13)

Celtic’s Asmir Begovic transfer interest

Celtic are searching for a replacement for Joe Hart, who is set to retire at the end of the season.

The Scottish giants will need a new number one in place of the former England international, who will be ending his career in the next month.

It is understood that Begovic is open to remaining at Loftus Road, but no agreement has yet been reached over extending his stay with the Championship side.

A 4-0 win over Leeds United on Friday night secured the club’s place in the second tier for another year, which may initiate proceedings on contract talks.

The uncertainty over their league status could have caused a delay in discussing terms with out of contract players, so this result may now accelerate their summer plans.

Celtic will also be an appealing option for someone like Begovic, as it will be an opportunity to compete for major domestic honours, while also featuring in the Champions League.

But it remains to be seen whether QPR or Celtic could offer the more lucrative financial package, which will also likely play a role in determining his future.

QPR’s Championship relegation battle is now over

QPR were trying to fight off relegation again this season, with Martí Cifuentes playing a key role in their survival.

The Spanish coach arrived in October to replace Gareth Ainsworth in the Loftus Road dugout, with the R's sitting in the bottom three.

However, he has transformed their fortunes this year, with his side now sitting 17th in the Championship table.

Cifuentes issued a public defence of the criticism Begovic has received from supporters in recent weeks following the 4-0 win on Friday.

This indicates that the 41-year-old may want to keep the goalkeeper at the club beyond this season.

Asmir Begovic may be worth keeping around for QPR

If QPR can find an agreement with Begovic for at least another year then they should really consider keeping him on board.

The shot-stopper has made some mistakes, but he has otherwise been quite solid between the sticks and he brings a wealth of experience to the squad.

Replacing him is also an expense that QPR could do without, as strengthening other areas of the squad would be a better use of resources.

Now that survival has been secured the club can plan ahead for the summer, and one of their first priorities should be to look to find a new deal with Begovic to stave off this Celtic interest.