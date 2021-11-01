Celina starts: The predicted Ipswich Town XI to face Wycombe on Tuesday

Ipswich Town will be looking to bounce back from defeat in Sky Bet League One on Tuesday night as they travel to Adams Park to take on Wycombe Wanderers.

The Tractor Boys lost out in their least league encounter at the weekend as they once again surrendered a lead to lose 2-1 away to Plymouth Argyle at Home Park.

It had all been going well for Paul Cook’s side early in the first half as George Edmundson gave them a 14th minute lead with a well taken header until they then conceded just before half time as Luke Jephcott bundled in from close range after Christian Walton failed to deal with the initial shot from Joe Edwards.

Conor Grant then found the net for the home side five minutes into the second half with a neat move and finish to cosign Ipswich to their first defeat in six league games.

Here, we run through our predicted starting eleven that we believe Ipswich will put out against Wycombe tomorrow.

Walton will once again keep his place between the sticks despite making a slight error against Plymouth on the weekend.

As for the back four, Janoi Donacien may well miss out again through illness if he hasn’t recovered in time, which means Luke Woolfenden should continue at right back, with Aristote Nsiala, Edmundson and Penney forming the rest of the back line once again.

In midfield, Sam Morsy and Lee Evans should form a central pivot again as their partnership continues to go from strength to strength under Cook.

There should be one change to the attacking midfield three with Bersant Celina coming in for Hayden Coulson, which should in turn see Kyle Edwards switch to the right wing alongside Conor Chaplin who will play as a number 10/shadow striker.

Up front, Macauley Bonne will be expected to keep Joe Pigott out of the team once again as he lines up as a lone frontman.