Celina starts: The predicted Ipswich Town XI to face Oxford United on Saturday

The opening months of the season were a frustrating time for Ipswich Town but they appear to have turned a corner now.

The Tractor Boys have lost just once and won four of their last six League One games, helping them to move to within four points of the top six.

After a week that brought FA Cup and Papa John’s Trophy action, Ipswich are back in league action against fellow play-off hopefuls Oxford United this weekend.

Karl Robinson’s side are in fine form themselves, having won four of their last five in League One and six of their last nine in all competitions.

Cook will know his side will have to be at their best to secure all three points at Portman Road tomorrow.

With that in mind, we’ve outlined how the Ipswich boss is likely to line up his side…

Brighton loanee Christian Walton has been in fantastic form recently and looks set to return between the sticks against Oxford after Václav Hladky got a chance in the Papa John’s Trophy in midweek.

There looks set to be a change ahead of him due to the shoulder injury Kane Vincent-Young suffered against Colchester United on Tuesday night.

Cook revealed earlier this week he was unsure how bad the injury was but you feel he might not want to risk him, so the versatile Cameron Burgess may fill in.

It would be no surprise to see the Ipswich boss opt to keep the rest of the backline the same as it was for the comprehensive victory over Wycombe, meaning Hayden Coulson, George Edmundson, and Toto Nsiala all start.

Lee Evans and Sam Morsy have formed a formidable midfield duo this season and will surely reprise their roles, while Bersant Celina has not gone on international duty and is available in the number 10 role.

In-form forward Macauley Bonne has scored 11 times in League One this season and is likely to get the nod up top with Wes Burns on the right and Ryan Edwards on the left.