Celina starts: The predicted Ipswich Town XI to face Accrington

Ipswich Town will be hoping to turn their fortunes around this weekend, as they face off against Accrington Stanley.

The Tractor Boys have invested heavily in their squad over the course of the summer transfer window but so far it’s had a rather negative effect on the club, with the third tier side struggling to get points on the board and sitting in 19th place.

It leaves them just above the relegation places, when many believed their transfer business would lead them towards the top end of the table.

In midweek though, they looked much more like the side everyone expected them to be. Having lined up in their usual 4-2-3-1 formation, everything seemed to click for Paul Cook’s men and they cruised to a 6-0 demolition of Doncaster Rovers.

Quiz: Have Ipswich Town ever been involved in these 18 scenarios?

1 of 18 1. Had Greene King as their shirt sponsor Yes No

It means that the Tractor Boys are now unbeaten in their last three League One games – and they’ll be eager to make that four on Saturday.

As they prepare for the fixture against Accrington, here then is our predicted XI for the game.

It’s hard to imagine Paul Cook will want to change any part of a side that stormed to a comfortable win in midweek unless absolutely necessary. Yes, Doncaster may be struggling themselves, but the eleven players who performed exceptionally in that fixture will be full of confidence after such a superb win and they’ll be desperate to carry it on against Accrington.

According to the official club website, there are several players available for a potential return though. Kyle Edwards and Toto Nsiala could both feature at some point, although with the side in good form, it’s probably likely to come from the bench.

Tom Carroll, who has featured often in midfield for the side, won’t be available though. It’s good news for both Sam Morsy and Lee Evans though, who shone in the Tuesday night game (with the latter of the two bagging a hat-trick and an assist from the centre of the field). However, this is likely to be Morsy’s last appearance before a two game break due to international commitments.

Bersant Celina is another who finds himself called up to his national team but he can feature in the game against Accrington and is likely to do so after two assists in his last game.

At the back, the defence kept a clean sheet against Rovers and should also stay exactly as they were in that fixture.