Boyhood Blackburn Rovers fan Gareth Ainsworth has revealed he would be happy "to watch the Burnley fans celebrate in my face" as long as QPR stay up this season but has backed his side to get a result at Turf Moor.

The R's are one point and one place above the relegation zone after last night's 1-1 draw with Norwich City at Loftus Road.

They've got three Championship games left to secure their survival - starting with a trip to title-hunting Burnley on Saturday.

Gareth Ainsworth prediction for Burnley v QPR

The Clarets have been held to draws by Reading and Rotherham United in their last two games but, having already secured promotion, can clinch the Championship title against the R's.

Speaking to FLW, Ainsworth backed his players to go to Turf Moor and spoil their party.

He said: "I'm optimistic in every single game. You look at teams at the bottom of the league beating teams at the top of the league in every single division, it happens. There's no reason we can't beat Burnley, it's just that the bookies and everyone else will have them as favourites and rightly so, they've had a hell of a season.

"I'm a lad from that part of the world, it happens to be their rivals down the road, and I'll be doing all I can to make sure QPR are solid and we come back from something from Turf Moor.

"But listen, they're champions, they're going back to the Premier League, they've got the parachute payments, they've got everything going for them but you never know. I'm hoping that the boys can recover quickly, head up the road, and put in one hell of a shift at Turf Moor."

Gareth Ainsworth's Burnley, Blackburn Rovers claim

Ainsworth was born in Blackburn and came through the Rovers youth system so a win against their East Lancashire rivals would be particularly sweet.

Even so, he has suggested he'd be happy to have the Burnley supporters celebrate in his face on Saturday as long as the R's are playing Championship football next term.

He said: "I'll give up winning at Burnley if we stay up by winning the other two. I'll do it in any way possible. You give me a way to stay up, I'll take it no matter what else happens. If I have to watch the Burnley fans celebrate in my face but we stay up, I'll take it.

"But I would love to try and get some points up there because it will aid our survival."